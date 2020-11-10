Corsicana's Tiger football team will play a 10-game schedule after all, and finish the season at home against North Forney on Friday, on the road vs. Forney on Nov. 20 and at home on Dec. 4 against Crandall.
The Tigers saw their football schedule change four weeks ago when the District 8-5A DII format was altered due to games being canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Instead of playing a normal seven-game district schedule against all the teams in the district with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs the district split the eight teams into two four-team zones in which everyone played a three-game zone schedule.
The top two teams in each zone would advance to a mini-seeding playoff format in which the two No. 1 teams would meet on Nov. 20 and the two runner-up teams would meet on Nov. 20 to determine seeding of the four teams as they headed to the playoffs.
The zone seasons end Friday with Ennis and North Forney finishing at the top of their respective zones and playing for the No. 1 and No. 2 seedings while Royse City and Greenville, which are the runner-up teams in each zone, playing to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 seedings on Nov. 20.
Corsicana (2-5 overall) went 0-2 in zone play, losing to Greenville and Sulphur Springs. The Tigers' season would have ended Friday when they played North Forney (2-0 in zone play) in their third zone game.
But the district decided to allow teams (Corsicana, Forney, Crandall and Sulphur Springs), which did not advance to the Nov. 20 seeding playoff format, to complete their seven-game district schedule.
Tigers' remaining schedule
Friday: Tigers host North Forney.
Nov. 20: Tigers at Forney
Dec. 4: Tigers host at Crandall
