Sure, Corsicana's Tigers are 1-0 today, winners of their season opener against The Colony. And 1-0 means a good start, a step toward a good, or maybe even a great season.
But these Tigers won so much more Friday night.
Tigers coach Hal Wasson saw every play and he knows why and how his kids won on the field -- and Wasson saw so much more.
The Tigers didn't just come back from a 14-0 hole in the first quarter and a 21-7 deficit at halftime to win the game 28-21 on a laser like pass of perfection and a sensational catch with 32 seconds left.
It's how they handled the comeback against a big and talented team from The Colony, a strong 5A DI program with a tradition and history of winning.
It was anything but an auspicious start for the Tigers. In fact, the first quarter was right out of Ripley's, a disaster on wheels that would have embarrassed Murphy himself.
In less than 12 minutes the Tigers had a pass intercepted, a wild bouncing fumble returned for a touchdown, a sky-high snap on a punt that cost them dearly and a 33-yard TD pass from Cougar quarterback Jonathan Roberson on a fourth-and-10 play.
That's right, fourth-and-a-mile and a team that lives by the run throws a 33-yard TD pass. It gets worse. Roberson threw another one with 44 seconds left in the half. This time it was fourth-and-17, and he connects for 29-yard TD to give The Colony a 21-7 lead. That's two fourth-down TD passes in 24 minutes.
You could put the fork in most teams after that, and pull out the carving knife after the wild bouncing fumble was returned for a touchdown by a kid whose name wasn't even on the roster.
But then came halftime.
"That first quarter wasn't pretty," Wasson said. "Everything was self-inflicted, the interception, our kicking game struggled, the fumble, the high snap (we hadn't had a single high snap on a punt in practice).
"But when I looked at those kids I saw a sense of confidence," he said. "There was no finger-pointing. There was no one blaming anyone. I saw confidence. We had to get that bad taste out of our mouths.
"The first half was like a reincarnation of things that happened to us in the past -- the interception, the snap issues. But you've got to be able to weather the storm. Like I've said before, this is a journey. We've got to continue the journey fixing that mindset."
That's exactly what the Tigers did Friday. There was a new maturity. Wasson saw it and he felt it, and he watched his kids go out and dominate the second half.
"The team camaraderie was real good," Wasson said. "I didn't see any panic in this team. The mindset was really good and that's what we have to have to grow. The way I look at the mindset is one is positive and one is negative. If you get your head down that's your mindset.
"But we came into the locker room and no one's head was down. We came into the locker room believing we're better than this! That's what I saw and that's very powerful."
Then the Tigers went out and dominated the second half, shutting out The Colony and holding the running game to just 53 yards. The defense finished the night with 10 plays for either no gain or a loss of yardage.
"Our offensive line controlled the second half," Wasson said. "And our defense played hard and kept us in the game. Everything I saw in the second half was positive."
The Tigers' offensive numbers were more than impressive: They piled up 28 first downs to The Colony's nine, and they were clutch all night, converting 70 percent of their third down plays, and 100 percent of third-and-short and third-and-medium plays, going 6-for6.
Two sophomore running backs -- KJ Armstrong and Jayvon Thomas -- who were playing in their first varsity game, led a running game that produced 288 yards, and Thomas scored twice in the second half on runs of 55 and 13 yards. Solomon James threw for 187 yards and was lights-out after the first quarter.
The Tigers put together drives of 17 plays, 11 plays, five plays and finally 11 plays on the game-winning drive that came with 32 seconds left on James' perfect pass to Conner Means, who was flying across the middle for a 14-yard TD. James was sensational in the second half, throwing for 101 yards after the break. He was at his best down the stretch, completing 6-of-his final 7 passes with the game on the line, throwing the ball sharply and confidently.
"That's the Solomon James I know," Wasson said after the game.
Nose guard Jamarian McBride had the rarest of stats, rushing for TD in the first half and recording a sack for the TD/Sack stat you never see. He was one of many outstanding defenders.
Linebacker Jesus Mendoza had a monster game and was everywhere he needed to be and the front of Brayshun Parrish, Joseph Lopez, Jacobe Jackson and McBride stopped everything The Colony threw at them.
"Jesus Mendoza played a great game and our defensive front played real physical and had a great game," Wasson said.
"We grew up a lot tonight," Wasson said after the game.
And there's plenty of room to grow for this team that plays Frisco Lebanon Trail (1-0) Friday with a rare 7 p.m. start at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
"It's hard to get a bead after one game," Wasson said. "But you usually see big improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. I expect big improvement this week. We just have to let the game come to us.
"I'm really proud of this team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.