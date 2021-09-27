Want to give Corsicana's Tigers a grade for the first half of their season?
Good luck.
Forget the roller coaster cliches. This was a nose-bleed ride of ups and downs that would challenge the best school teacher's grade book skills.
It's a five-game stretch that's hard to nail down. That three-game winning streak to start the season was a beauty, but the fast start made the last two losses feel even worse than they should have felt.
Seriously, how many football fans would have picked the Tigers to be 3-2 at this point in the season? And how many even dare to predict what the second half will look like?
That's where they are as they head for an open week and a chance to regroup before playing their final five games -- all District 8-5A games.
Hal Wasson said he wasn't looking for excuses. He's more concerned with how his team reacts to the two tough defeats to the two best teams they faced in the first half.
Forney's having its best season in years and the Jackrabbits packed City Bank Stadium for last Friday's game against the Tigers, who walked into a briar patch of defense after facing one of the toughest 5A teams in Texas the week before in a loss to Royse City.
No excuses, just facts. The Tigers faced a couple of pretty good teams and had a couple of long nights. Wasson knows that and talked about moving on this week and talked about how his team played well early and how despite losing a pair of games that "Nobody is going to play the blame game," he said. "Nobody is pointing fingers."
He knows his kids have to play better defense and they have to play with more intensity -- the way they jumped out to the 3-0 start. But he also knows that "We're not going to throw anyone under the bus," he said. "We played two pretty good football teams the last two weeks. They were just better than us at this stage of the season. We have to play better. We have to have a better sense of urgency because the clock is ticking."
The Tigers are 0-2 in a district that is much better this season -- top to bottom -- than a year ago. But the Tigers are much better, too. They know that and they know they have to play much better over the final five games if they want to reach the post-season.
Wasson talked about how much he likes his new quarterback Adrian Baston, and everyone agrees the sophomore has nothing but a bright future and anyone who has seen his grit and toughness knows he will have his moments this season.
Wasson also praised his defense and his offensive line, and the way they played the first three games. He knows there's a lot more good than bad about these Tigers -- a lot more positives to build on over the next five games.
All three running backs -- Dontay Thomas, KJ Armstrong and Anthony Young have had their moments and the offense makes a big leap the minute Young, who was injured in the first half of the Royse City game, returns. He was off to a big season, running with power and confidence and the promise of being a game-changer on any Friday night.
He hasn't played in the last six quarters. That's not an excuse. It's just a fact.
Wasson also saw the fast development of running back-turned wide receiver Da Da Daniels, who has the promise of having a huge second half as a receiver. Wasson knows Conner Means has great hands and instincts, and he knows Baston is improving at quarterback, where he's throwing the ball better and where he has proven he can make something out of nothing, running and darting with power and agility.
Baston's just fun to watch. And he's played in only five varsity games. Stay tuned.
Wasson admits he's looking more to the next five games than the last five, and when asked about how he would grade his Tigers so far, he honestly admits that "I don't know how I would grade them."
He does know his team will stay together -- and that's always the toughest of all the growing pains for any team.
"Football is a hard game," he said. "Having a consistent competitive spirit is hard. When things are not going well you have two options: To improve or to throw each other under the bus. We're not going to do that. We're not going to throw everyone under the bus. We're going to focus on getting better."
