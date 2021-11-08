Corsicana's Tigers wrapped up their season Friday -- a season that was full of promise and progress.
Hal Wasson talked about his team and how special it was all season, using words such as heart and fight and resilience for a team that bonded and out-performed and fought every Friday night -- sometimes fighting back with dramatic comeback victories and emotional drives, playing a brand of football that refused to quit.
No one would have picked a team that was 4-6 a year ago to win six games after its best player and its quarterback left to play for other teams in the Dallas area, but the Tigers raced out to a 3-0 start, and after losing a couple of district games they ripped off another three-game winning streak despite losing their starting quarterback, Adrian Baston.
Baston, a talented sophomore, stepped in and picked the team up from Day 1. He was an electric and confident leader who could win a game in the clutch and manage a game with poise.
But even after he suffered a season-ending injury, the Tigers were still battling away with a freshman at QB as Ja' Marion Lewis had some brilliant moments, throwing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in his first game.
Even after a long night in Ennis, he managed to throw for almost 600 yards and five touchdowns in his three games as a starter.
Anthony Young, who had a memorable career as a Tiger, fought through injuries and ran for more than 630 yards and five touchdowns while playing about half the time. Had he been healthy all season the Tigers would have reached the playoffs.
KJ Armstrong, a junior tailback who didn't play Friday, also battled some injuries, and finished with 575 yards and four touchdowns and showed flashes of brilliance. Armstrong will be back along with Dontay Thomas, a sophomore super Swiss Army Knife, who was a leader in the secondary and a strong tailback -- and at times a quarterback.
Linebacker Jesus Mendoza ended his career as the defensive leader for the Tigers, a big-hitter, big-play force who will be missed.
Cam McFadden also had a memorable career as a two-way lineman and leader for the Tigers and Da Da Daniels finished strong, moving from tailback to receiver, where he had a huge impact and finished with more than 500 yards in receiving and some spectacular catches -- including a mind-boggling, leaping one-handed (and left-handed at that) reception for a touchdown.
The Tigers had leaders emerge all over the field and deserved to reach the playoffs after turning the program around this season.
It was a bitter ending Friday, but everyone in the program had an impact on a season that will no doubt be the first step to bigger and better things to come.
