BLOOMING GROVE -- There's nothing like tradition in high school football -- it's at the heart of everything about Friday Night Lights.
They know all about it at Blooming Grove, where they start the 2022 season Monday when teams take the field for their first practice of the season.
The Lions bring back a ton of talent, including Kelton Bell, the 2021 Del Thrash Award winner (the Golden Circle Player of the Year). They also bring back some tradition on defense, where BG looks more and more like Linebacker High.
It's hard to remember when any team in the Golden Circle returned two linebackers who were still young and growing with the impact of Trent Nicholson and Ben Baumgartner.
It's Linebacker High this fall.
Nicholson had as much impact as any new player two years ago when he did it all on defense, including piling up more than 100 tackles as a sophomore and was named the district's top defensive player and the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year.
No one knows how many tackles he would have made last year because Nicholson was sidelined with an injury from baseball season and played in only five games. He's back for his senior season healthy and hungry and looking for a big season.
Nicholson isn't alone.
Ben Baumgartner, who made his own big impact last season as a sophomore, returns to give the Lion defense an even better look and feel as two top linebackers join together to make life difficult for every other team in the district.
With Nicholson out Baumgartner was all over the field a year ago and was a big reason the Lions made the playoffs again. Big Ben made the District's All-District First-team and was the Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year on defense.
Now the two hope to play an entire season together. It's not unusual to see two talented linebackers on the same team, but it's rare to see two who make as many plays as the BG Boys do, and even harder to find two players who run down everything and lead on and off the field as well.
"First of all they're good kids, hard-working kids who are smart," Blooming Grove coach Jeremy Gantt said. "They're two of the hardest working kids I have and two kids that the other players look up to. They're always working out and trying to get better.
"They're two of the best in the weight room, in the film room and two players the other kids are going to learn from -- and the kind of players the other kids can lean on,' Gantt said "They're going to do whatever it takes to get better."
Nicholson can't wait for a full season of football.
"It was definitely tough sitting out those games last year," he said. "I feel good going into the season. I've added a little weight and I feel more confident. The goal is to get to the playoffs and win when we get there."
Gantt preaches that message all the time.
"Coach talks about trophies, the ones you get when you win in the playoffs," Baumgartner said. "That's the goal, to win in the playoffs. To get those trophies in the playoffs."
The Lions have been formidable of late and reached the playoffs the last two seasons. They had a four-year run in the playoffs from 2012 through 2014, and feel like it's time to take the next step this year and win in the postseason.
It's Gantt's second year and his players know what to expect -- and they expect to be better.
"We're hungry," Nicholson said. "And better. We run a lot of defensive formations, almost a different one every week depending on who we're playing and I think we'll be faster and play with more confidence this year."
Gantt said the key for his defense and Nicholson and Baumgartner is the way his star linebackers play a relentless and aggressive defense.
"They're instinctive players," said Gantt, who believes his entire defense will pick it up in intensity and in making instinctive plays.
It's simple at Linebacker High. The Lions have great leaders in Nicholson and Baumgartner -- so follow the leaders into the playoffs and win in the postseason.
