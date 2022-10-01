CEDAR HILL -- Early miscues doomed the Mildred Eagles against the Trinity Leadership Tigers as the Eagle furious comeback fell short when a Tiger defender intercepted a Jake Callahan pass with one minute left in the game leaving a final score of 55-48 in favor of the Tigers.
The Eagles had a rough start to the game. A dropped ball on the opening kickoff left the Eagles on the 15-yard line to start the game. A bad snap on the first play from scrimmage sailed over Callahan’s head. He beat the Tiger defenders to the ball in the end zone for a safety giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Cory Turner II would take the ensuing punt returning it 72 yards for a touchdown pushing the Tiger lead to 8-0.
The Eagles would be forced to punt on their next drive, but the Eagle defense would prove stout and force the Tigers to punt as well. The Eagles would take the ball back on their 38-yard line and march the length of the field on a 10-play drive, finishing with an Ethan Frye touchdown from two yards out. The Eagles would get the two-point conversion to tie the game.
The Eagles would get the ball right back when Ashton Moore would strip the ball from Turner after he caught a pass from Matthew Elliot. The Eagle advantage would be short-lived as Turner picked off a Callahan pass on the Eagles’ first play from center. The Eagle defense would hold tough and force the Tigers to punt. As the first quarter ended the game would be knotted at 8-8.
The Tiger defense would come up big on the next drive when Corbin Jones picked off an option pitch by the Eagles returning the ball 37 yards for the touchdown. The Tiger defense then forced the Eagles to punt. The Eagles got the ball right back when Moore picked off an Elliot pass and returned it 34 yards into Tiger territory, giving the ball to the Eagles on the Tiger 23-yard line.
Ethan Frye would take the ball to the 5-yard line on his first carry of the drive then score on the following play. The Tigers would quickly respond when Elliot found Collin Thomas for a 25-yard touchdown reception.
The Eagles would quickly respond when Callahan hit Gabe Irvine for a 21-yard touchdown reception on the fourth play of the drive. The Tigers answered right back when Elliot found Thomas again for a 34-yard touchdown reception.
The Eagles would be forced to punt on their subsequent drive which the Tigers would capitalize upon with an 80-yard touchdown reception from Elliot to Turner on the first play of the drive.
The Eagles would drive down the field in the waning seconds of the half, but the Tigers would intercept a Hail Mary from Callahan in the end zone as time expired leaving the Eagles with a 36-20 halftime lead.
The Tigers would start right where they left off on the opening kickoff of the second half when Turner returned it 78 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles would respond embarking on a 13-play drive capped by a one-yard Ethan Frye touchdown run.
The Tigers responded with a long drive of their own, scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run by Jones. Another fumble by the Eagles would give the Tigers back the ball and they would score a few plays later on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Elliot to Thomas in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
This touchdown would push the lead for the Tigers to 55-26 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter would be all Mildred with the Eagles scoring 22 points in the final quarter.
The Eagles started with a long drive capped by a 7-yard Frye touchdown run. The Tigers would be forced to punt on their subsequent drive, but the Eagles would end up with great field position as a bad snap would force the punter to pick up the ball and he would be tackled by a host of Eagles before he could get the ball off. Callahan would then hit Ashton Frye for a 14-yard touchdown reception to pull the Eagles ever closer.
The Eagle defense would again hold strong, forcing the Tigers to punt only to have Callahan find Ashton Frye behind the Tiger defense and he raced 45 yards for the Eagle touchdown to pull the Eagles within one score. The Eagles would recover an onside kick and push down the field only to have Zion Sauls come up with an interception as he and Gabe Irvine went out of bounds giving the Tigers the ball back with one minute left in the game. The Tigers were able to run the clock out for the victory.
Overall it was an outstanding ballgame with the Eagles answering the Tigers every time. The Eagles outgained the Tigers 470 yards to 307 while running 34 more plays than the Tigers. Mistakes on special teams and turnovers gave the Tigers an insurmountable lead.
Ethan Frye led the Eagles with 39 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Michael York would rush for 36 yards on four carries. Tanner Shaw rushed for 29 yards on six carries. Payton Durham rushed for 17 yards on one carry. Gabe Irvine rushed for 17 yards on two carries. Ashton Frye carried the ball three times for four yards.
Jake Callahan would complete 14 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards.
Gabe Irvine led the Eagles receiving corps with six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Frye caught four passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Wing caught two passes for nine yards. Tanner Shaw caught a pass for 16 yards. Ethan Frye caught a pass for three yards.
Speaking with coach Callahan after the game, he said, "We aren't going to make any excuses. We gave that one away. We spotted them early. We had a great comeback late, but we have to stop giving teams points early." One point he focused on when talking with the team was owning when they messed up and learning from it. When asked about it, he said, "That is part of life and maturing and we have to do it. When you mess up you can either lay there and feel sorry for yourself or you can get back up, dust yourself off, and keep going. We are getting there. It is not going to always be sunshine and roses. We are still growing and we are getting better in the secondary, still moving guys around, but we think we are heading in the right direction."
The Eagles will look to get things back on track as they travel to Rice next week to face the Bulldogs in a rivalry game while the Tigers host Blooming Grove.
