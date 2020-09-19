KEMP -- The Blooming Grove Lions travelled to Kemp Friday night to take on the Yellowjackets with a lot of confidence after their impressive showing last week against the West Trojans.
What they got, however, was a stunning loss to a team they could have and should have defeated. But six turnovers by the Lions, three interceptions and three lost fumbles, coupled with a blocked punt, resulted in the Yellowjackets coming away with a 20-12 win. It was the ‘Jackets first win of the year as they improve to 1-3. The loss by the Lions dropped them to 2-2.
It was a definite struggle on offense by Blooming Grove. The young Lions just could not maintain any consistency and that resulted in the defense being on the field entirely too much. The defense faired well, given how much time they had to stop short drives, mainly caused by the turnovers.
Defensive starters for the Lions were Nathan Alvarez, Andrew Melton, Devon Hood, and Carter Grant up front with Trent Nicholson, Jackson Hoover, and Colton Nicholson behind them in the linebacker spots. The defensive backfield consisted of Bubba Beacom, Justus Revill, Josh Glasco, and Timmy Hamilton. Trent Nicholson and Hamilton each had fumble recoveries, Colton Nicholson had a quarterback sack, and Glasco and Revill had several pass deflections for head coach Ervin Chandler’s Lions.
Blooming Grove offensive line starters were Kian Long, Fidel Avalos, Hood, Chris Castillo, and Grant. Kelton Bell started at quarterback with Beacom at tailback. Glasco, Colton Nicholson, Bryson Fisher, and Revill started at the receiver spots.
Bell led the Lion rushers with 31 yards on 10 carries while Beacom finished with 28 yards and 14 carries. Hamilton added another 13 yards in 8 tries. Hamilton completed 4 of 10 passes for 129 yards, had one touchdown pass, and also suffered an interception. Bell completed 1 of 6 passes for 13 yards and suffered two interceptions. Glasco had one catch for 83 yards with it going for a touchdown, Revill had 2 for 31, and Colton Nicholson had 2 for 28.
Miscues and missed opportunities by both squads led to a scoreless first quarter, but a blocked punt by a Kemp defender early in the second helped lead to the first score of the game. Penalties against the Lions and a bad snap on a third down play had them looking at third and 38 from their own 36. Beacom carried for two to the 38, but on fourth down, Bell had his punt blocked and Kemp set up at the Lions 32.
The passing of Kemp quarterback Deacon Thompson and the pass catching of receivers Blake Peyton and Collin Boyle helped move the Yellowjackets to the 10 yard line. From there it was a run by Trent McBride that got him into the endzone for the games’ first score with 8:04 left in the second quarter. A conversion pass attempt fell incomplete but Kemp took an early 6-0 lead.
A pass interception by Kemp’s Boyle set up the next score. His interception set up great field position once again for the ‘Jackets, this time at the Lions 42. Seven plays after the interception, Kemp had moved the ball to the 16 yard line. From there it was Dustin Tutle who carried it in for the touchdown. The extra point kick put Kemp up 13-0 at the half.
The Lions came out with a fire in their eyes to start the second half. The defense forced a three and out on Kemp’s first possession and the Lions took over with good field position at their own 47 after forcing a punt. The Lions managed to move to the Kemp 40 yard line but their drive bogged down there. Facing fourth and long, Bell got off a good punt that was killed at the one yard line. Thompson was stopped for no gain on first down and then was hit hard by the left side of the Lion line on second down and fumbled the ball. Hamilton was there to recover in the endzone and Blooming Grove finally was able to put points on the board. The extra point kick failed, leaving the score at 13-6 with 7:38 remaining in the third.
Blooming Groves’ defense kept fighting and stopping Yellowjacket drives for the remainder of the third, but the offense just could not get anything going. Late in the quarter it was an interception of a Bell pass by Kemp defender Nathan Pringle that put the Lions in a hole that they just could not dig themselves out of. That interception by Pringle put the ball at the Lions’ 30 and the second play of the short drive was a 29 yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Boyle that ultimately sealed the deal for Kemp. The extra point kick increased the Kemp lead to 20 to 6 with 11:50 left in the contest.
The Lions next three possessions after the Boyle score resulted in the ball being turned over on downs, another pass interception, and a lost fumble. The Lions managed to make the score look better when Hamilton hooked up with Glasco on an 83 yard touchdown pass with 1:50 left in the game. The failed two-point conversion attempt produced the final of 20-12.
“We did not play with any spark on offense the entire first half. That left our defense on the field entirely too much. We came out with more energy in the second half, but the turnovers just killed us,” summed up Chandler in a post game interview.
