BLOOMING GROVE – There is an old adage in football that it’s very hard to win if you lose the turnover battle. The Blooming Grove Lions proved this to be true after turning over the football seven times to the Scurry Rosser Wildcats in a 28-7 home loss on senior night at Lion Stadium Friday.
The loss drops the Lions to 1-2 in District 7-3A DII play, while Scurry Rosser improves to 2-1. Both teams are now 5-2 on the season.
The turnovers started early for the Lions when quarterback Kelton Bell fumbled after a 7-yard gain on just the third play of the game to give the Wildcats the ball at midfield.
Fortunately for the Lions, the defense, time and time again, held the Wildcats out of the end zone despite being placed in less than favorable situations throughout the first half.
Trent Nicholson would pace the Lion defense with 12 tackles for the night.
On their next possession, after moving the ball into Wildcat territory, the Lions would once again fumble the ball away to Scurry Rosser.
Finally, on their third possession of the game, Blooming Grove would get some momentum going with an 8-play, 69-yard drive to score the first touchdown of the game early in the second quarter.
Bell, on a busted play, would score on a 25-yard run to give the Lions the lead, 7-0. A 29-yard run by DeMarco Debrow would set-up the touchdown run for the Lions.
Bell would finish the night with 132 yards rushing on 23 carries and the one touchdown.
The Lions would again fumble the ball away on their next three possessions, but the defense, highlighted by a Debrow interception, would keep the Wildcats at bay until the last one.
A fifth Lion turnover of the half would give the Wildcats possession at the Blooming Grove 26-yard line with just 44 seconds remaining in the half.
It would take Scurry Rosser just one play to cash in, scoring on a 26-yard pass from Tanner Vaughan to Cagle Peavy to tie the game at halftime, 7-7.
Scurry Rosser would score on the first possession of the second half on a 14-yard run by Ralph Miller to cap a 5-play, 58-yard drive to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game, 14-7.
Blooming Grove would struggle with consistency on offense as the Lions would only gain 73 yards of total offense while turning the ball over two more times in the second half.
Scurry Rosser would once again use one of those turnovers to set-up another touchdown, a 52-yard pass from Vaughan to Charlie Keever midway in the third quarter.
The Wildcats would add another touchdown, this time a Vaughan 7-yard run, with just over two minutes remaining to clinch the victory for Scurry Rosser.
Blooming Grove travels to Mildred next week to face the Eagles in another key District 7-3A DII game. Mildred lost to Palmer, 35-20, Friday to stay tied with Blooming Grove at 1-2 in the standings. Scurry Rosser will host Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill in a match-up of 2-1 teams.
