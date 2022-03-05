Frost was ecstatic that day.
GC Football: Wasson made decision to retire based on family
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun Photos by Ron Farmer and Michael Kormos
-
-
Hal Wasson, who spent most of his life coaching high school football, announced he was retiring at the end of the season this week, and walks away from a storied -- almost fairytale career -- that saw him win just about everything.
He won a Class 6A state title as an assistant coach at Southlake Carroll with his son, Chase, playing quarterback, won a second state title as a head coach -- both in the largest football classification in the most competitive state in the country -- and even picked up a National Coach of the Year award from USA Today along the way
He won more than 250 games, winning everywhere he coached as he climbed the ladder starting at small schools and working his way up before coming back to coach at Corsicana, just a handful of minutes from where he grew up in Kerens, coming home to a place he always dreamed he would be.
Wasson’s roots run deep here. He learned the game at Kerens High School and punted for Navarro and Abilene Christian, and then won the Golden Circle Coach of the Year at Kerens in 1993.
Wasson was an assistant coach here from 1983 to 1986 and said this week that Tigers' legend Don Denbow was one of his greatest mentors and working under Denbow changed his coaching life.
"I watched every move he made," Wasson said. "And wanted to be like him. I learned so much for him."
Wasson and his wife, Sallie, who coached Corsicana cheerleading and won a national cheerleading title, both were thrilled when they returned three years ago when Wasson took the head coaching and AD job for the Tigers.
Now, after 43 years on the sideline and in a film room and in the huddle and hearts and minds of countless young men, the Silver Fox is leaving.
Wasson always knew it would never be easy to walk away from coaching high school football -- always knew what it meant to him and why he spent a lifetime coaching kids. He always knew that's where he belonged.
He also knew what his family meant.
"I've always had a great passion for coaching," Wasson said this week. "I love the comradery of coaching, mentoring kids, talking about life lessons. I'm passionate about it. But my kids, my family, my grandkids trump that passion."
He talked about his three grandchildren this week -- two 6-year-olds and a 4-year-old. They don't call him Grandpa, or Papa or Granddad. They call him Silver.
It turns out those three kids were the genesis of Wasson's decision to retire. Cal, a 6-year-old who could never be mistaken for anyone else but one of Wasson's grandkids, started it all.
"A couple of months ago I was at a game, watching one of my grandkids play," Wasson said. "After the game he said, 'Silver, I'm so glad you're here. I played better because you were here.'
"My Dad always told me, 'Hal, you can never buy time back.'' Wasson said. "When Cal said that it kind of hit a nerve. You have to be careful what you pray for. I feel good the kids had a hand in it."
Wasson believes God hand a mighty big hand in it, too.
"I'm a big believer in pray," he said. "One of God's great blessings is family. Young coaches make lots of sacrifices, but I've never really made a sacrifice. My family has made sacrifices. Sallie is a great coach's wife. She has picked up and moved time after time. She's a great wife."
After Cal's football game, retirement was on Wasson's mind.
"It's a big decision," he said. "I put it in God's hands and prayed over it. I kept coming back to family.
"My greatest mentor was my Dad. He had the greatest influence over me, and he also had the uncanny ability to say the right thing. One morning Sallie and I were having coffee and I was thinking about what my Dad had said about you can never buy back time and about family, and Sallie and I were talking and I said, 'I wonder what Daddy would say if he were here?' Five seconds later my Dad's favorite song -- "How Great Thou Art" -- came on the radio. My wife and I looked at each other. I said, 'OK!. It's a done deal.'"
Then Wasson broke down a bit during the interview, silence swallowing the moment.
"It's been an emotional week," he said. "After that, (making the decision) I started reflecting on my mentors, Sam Thompson and Jimmy Kelly who coached me at Kerens. They had a great influence on me. And as a young coach, Donny Denbow. I learned so much from him, and he moved me up from a ninth-grade coach to the varsity.
"To Gene Bullard and Dr. Curtis Caldwell, who gave me my first head coaching job at Italy to Dr. Dean Andrews and Leroy Hill, who were great mentors to me to Bob Deyoung, who hired me as the head coach at Fossil Ridge."
Wasson was a head coach for 33 of his 43 years, starting at Italy in 1980 and winning the 6A state title at Southlake Carroll in 2011. His teams went 256-125-3, including a 17-14 record in three years with the Tigers, who had a 6-4 record this season --a season in which his Tigers overachieved and exceeded expectations.
He made the decision a couple of weeks before realignment in early February and made the announcement earlier this week to retire at the end of the school year.
Wasson came home to Corsicana three years ago thanks to CISD Superintendent Diane Frost, who was an administrator at Southlake Carroll when Wasson was there. It was a great hire and a memorable celebration the day Wasson arrived.
"This is the only football job I would have taken," Wasson said at the time.
Frost was ecstatic that day.
“When he accepted the job, I felt like it was Christmas and my birthday all in one,” Frost said that day.
Wasson was just as ecstatic.
“When Dr. Frost called it was a wow moment,” he said. "I have great respect for Dr. Frost. She loves kids. I love kids. I was so happy," he said at the time. This week Wasson said: "It was so rewarding for me to work under her direction. She always believed in me -- and my program."
Wasson, who plans to move closer to his family north of Dallas, leaves a football legacy in Texas that ends in Navarro County and Corsicana High School just down the road from where he grew up in Kerens -- a memorable ride that came full circle.
"Corsicana ISD was honored to have Coach Wasson as our head football coach and Athletic Directorr," Frost said this week, "When you list the 'greats' in Texas football, Hal Wasson will be on the roster.
"He agreed to come home and coach the Tigers, and I knew that we were getting not only a great coach, but also a person committed to our players and programs. He was a mentor for other coaches, and he worked tirelessly to bring out the best in each player. We will miss him and wish him the very best.''
