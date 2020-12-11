He didn't know it was there.
It just kind of snuck up on him while he was looking the other way.
"I didn't even know it," said Hal Wasson, who won his 250th game in Corsicana's final game of the season last Friday. "I didn't know until I was told after the game."
Even then when Rusty Hitt, the voice of the Tigers on KAND radio, informed Wasson of the milestone victory, it took a minute for the ageless coach to realize what had happened.
"Obviously, I've been doing this a while," said Wasson, who has been coaching 31 years. "And No. 2, I've been very fortunate to have been around a lot of good players and coaches. That's the good news.
"I think it also speaks of the mindset we're always talking about. You have to do extensive preparation to win. That's the challenge. I feel very fortunate. A lot of things have to happen to get those wins."
Wasson will be the first to tell you he didn't get here alone, and when he talked about the path to 250, he talked about a long list of players and coaches and administrators who were there for him, opening doors along the way, and he talked about the most important people in his huddle -- his family.
"You have a family to support you," he said. "You have to have a wife and a family to support you. It's a challenge, and you have to have that support from your wife and family. I'm very fortunate to have my wife Sallie and my family who supported me."
Wasson is a fierce competitor who preaches hard work and focus, and strives for perfection for himself and his players, and he's a man who cares about his players, about giving them life lessons and helping mold them for a life after high school.
He wants to win as much as anyone, but after winning 250 games, he said, "The sad part is that you don't dwell on the wins. We (coaches) tend to let the losses outweigh the wins."
It has been a long and memorable journey, a winding road that began when Wasson was a player at Kerens High School and later at Navarro College and Abilene Christian -- a path he carved out for himself and a legacy few will ever know. And all of it led Wasson back here, to Corsicana, where he returned two years ago.
"What I am most happy about is I got to do it (win his 250th) here in Corsicana," said Wasson, who spent the week under an avalanche of phone calls and congratulatory texts -- a week of looking back and cherishing how he arrived at 250.
"I looked back and reflected on it," Wasson said. "I look back at the schools that allowed me to be a coach. I'll never forget the beginning. I remember when the Italy (head coaching) job became open. I was an assistant coach at Corsicana and I remember coach Donnie Denbow asking the coaches if anyone was interested in the Italy job.
"I said, 'Yeah, I'd like that opportunity,' and coach Donnie Denbow recommended me for the job," Wasson said. "Then I had to go speak to the superintendent, Mark Culwell. I'll never forget it. I was a nervous wreck. I had never had to go to the superintendent's office before," Wasson said with a smile as he drifted back to the memory.
"He told me, 'I feel like you're ready for a head coaching job,'" Wasson said this week. "He gave me his blessing. I'll never forget that moment."
Wasson still cherishes his first victory as a head coach, and he let his mind slip back to that game this week.
"I still have that football in my office," he said. "We beat Blooming Grove 18-13. They had to overcome my coaching to get that first win.
"After that game a local minister in Italy who was one of our biggest supporters came up to me and told me, 'Coach, we're with you -- win or tie.' You can't tie these days," Wasson said with a laugh."
By the time Wasson arrived back in Corsicana a couple of years ago he had won just about everything, including the state big-school title in 2011 at Southlake Carroll in a game where his team pulled off one of the most dramatic comebacks in Texas state title history to beat Dallas Skyline.
Wasson still has a large framed photo of that finish that shows the Dragons driving as a fox runs onto the field and into the photo. Wasson earned the name "The Silver Fox" that day and he still hears it now.
Wasson, who won nine district titles in 11 years at Southlake Carroll, not only won the state title in 2011, but he was named USA Today's National High School Coach of the Year. He has literally won it all in his career.
Some of his most cherished memories are at Southlake Carroll when he coached his son, Chase, who was the top high school quarterback in the nation.
Wasson said he wouldn't have reached 250 without the legendary Sam Thompson, who was his coach at Kerens, and without a long list of superintendents like George Scott in the beginning of his career and CISD superintendent Dr. Diane Frost, who worked at Southlake Carroll before coming to Corsicana.
Frost said she always wanted to hire Wasson, and on the day he arrived to coach the Tigers she said "I'm so happy. It's like Christmas and my birthday rolled into one."
"I'm so grateful to Dr. Frost to allow me to coach here," Wasson said. "As I reflect back there are so many people ... My high school coach Sam Thompson, Donnie Denbow, George Scott, Curtis Culwell, Bob Keller -- people who gave me opportunities, and of course my wife and family for being there and for their support."
Ironically, Wasson won his 250th game in a season he will never forget, a season of a relentless pandemic that turned life upside down and touched everyone in America, and a season ravaged by injuries that left Wasson scrambling to find a new lineup every Friday night.
At times it felt as if nothing could go right, and that nothing seemed to come easily for the Tigers, who regrouped and won their final two games to finish strong in what Wasson has called "a bizarre season."
Strangely enough, it was in this unexplainable and difficult landscape that Wasson won his 250th game on the final night of the season.
"This year was a challenge," he said. "It's been by far the most challenging year I've been through."
And now Wasson will go after 251 ...
