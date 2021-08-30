Corsicana QB Adrian Baston

Photo by Scott Luedke

Corsicana sophomore Adrian Baston had a big night in his first start as the Tiger quarterback and will start his first game at home Friday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium against Frisco Lebanon Trail.

We will have Thursday night football in the Golden Circle this week as two games have been moved to Thursday because of a lack of football officials.

The Kerens at Blooming Grove game was moved up to Thursday and Mildred's game at Cayuga is now a Thursday night game because of the problems getting officials.

Here's this week's schedule

All games are 7:30 p.m. kickoffs

Thursday

Kerens at Blooming Grove

Mildred at Cayuga

Friday

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Tigers
Groesbeck at Rice 
Meridian at Frost
Dawson at Leon
Hubbard at Itasca

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you