We will have Thursday night football in the Golden Circle this week as two games have been moved to Thursday because of a lack of football officials.
The Kerens at Blooming Grove game was moved up to Thursday and Mildred's game at Cayuga is now a Thursday night game because of the problems getting officials.
Here's this week's schedule
All games are 7:30 p.m. kickoffs
Thursday
Kerens at Blooming Grove
Mildred at Cayuga
Friday
