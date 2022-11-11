Dawson's Dawgs have high-flying season
DAWSON -- Way back in August Dawson head football coach Jimmy Thompson and his son, Cash Thompson, who is Dawson's offensive coordinator, sat down and made the decision that changed the look and feel of Dawson football.
The Bulldogs scored more than 400 points and headed for the playoffs this week
They gave the ball to an eighth-grader and said take us home.
OK, it wasn't that simple or easy. They talked about easing the eighth-grader along (after all they had pre-district games to groom him) but in the end they made Brant Boatwright their starting quarterback on opening night.
It worked: The Bulldogs scored more than 400 points and headed for the playoffs this week.
Boatright earned the job last summer when he had an exceptional season of playing 7-on-7 football, and it was more than clear that the eighth-grader's connection with his receivers (on and off the field) was special as Dawson earned a berth in the Class 2A 7-on-7 state tournament for the first time in the school's history.
"It was a combination of watching him play in eighth grade and his level of maturity he showed during the 7-on-7 season this summer," Cash Thompson said of the decision to start Boatright on opening night. "When you talk about a quarterback you want a guy who elevates the players around him. The seventh grade team didn't win a game, but when he came in the next year and was the quarterback of the eighth-grade team they won five games."
Jimmy Thompson, a legendary coach who has won 259 games, said a lot of factors went into the decision.
"Honestly, if we didn't have the receivers we had we probably wouldn't have done it. Even his parents were skeptical when we met with them," he said. "They were concerned about him getting too arrogant."
That didn't happen. Boatright eased into the limelight and never lost perspective -- ironically, because of his parents.
"I knew there would be a lot of hype," he said. "But I know it's not all about me. I know I can't do it by myself. I can't throw a touchdown without our receivers or the offensive line. We have a great team."
Boatright said he had great receivers to throw the ball to, and parents and an older brother (Hunter, who was a two-way starter on the line and a star at Dawson) who taught him the value of being humble.
"That (humility) comes from my brother and my mother (Kace) and father (Butch)," he said. "I just wanted to play football."
By the time the regular football season was over, Boatright and Dawon's top three receivers -- Isaac Johnson, Hastin Easley and Jace Johnson -- had put up mind-boggling statistics while helping the Bulldogs reach the playoffs.
The numbers a numbing.
Boatright put up all-state numbers, completing 180 of 277 passes (65 percent) for 2,498 yards and a mind-blowing 41 touchdowns.
Isaac Johnson, a tall and talented receiver who looks like he was born to go deep, led the Golden Circle in receiving with 61 receptions for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns and Easley, who made a number a highlight tape catches, caught 40 passes for 789 yards (19.7 yards per catch) and 14 TDs. Jace Johnson also caught 40 passes for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Does it need to be said that all three have incredible hands and instincts? They got 'em, just like they got 'em when anything is thrown near them.
All three of them should be nominated for the 2A All-State team. They had individual seasons that set them apart. Jimmy Thompson knew back in August all of those receivers were special.
Consider this: All the passing and receiving numbers at Dawson were accomplished despite the fact the foursome sat out the second half in three one-sided games.
"I think the three receivers complemented each other," Cash Thompson said. "They know how to go up and get the ball."
Easley's tall, athletic and grabs everything near him, and he's also a leader on the team, stepping up to that role this season. He's as dedicated as any high school athlete in Texas, and the coaches say he never misses practice -- and almost never misses making a catch.
The threesome gave opponents nightmares.
"I feel like everybody played their best," Isaac Johnson said. "I feel everybody stepped up. We all picked each other up!"
The entire Dawson team emerged as a power: Tailback Colby Springer had a big year running the ball, gaining 790 yards on 84 carries for a whopping 9.4 average and Cade Onstott, a two-way starter who has played just about everywhere in his four-years at Dawson, ran for 376 yards on 46 carries (8.2 average) while averaging more than eight tackles on defense before an injury ended his season early.
Linebacker Peyton McCormack also had a season-ending injury and Dawson played its final regular season game with a defense missing Onstott and McCormack, who led the Dawson D and had back-to-back seasons with more than 100 tackles, including this year when he played in just nine games.
"It was just a fun season." Jace Johnson said. "After winning just three games last year and winning eight this season -- it was fun."
Everything seemed to fall into place for the Bulldogs.
"This team was a lot closer," Springer said. "We worked hard and we had experience. It was a bond for us this season."
Onstott, who has been at Dawson forever, said this was the best season and hoped the team would (go deep) in the playoffs.
"At the beginning of the year I honestly didn't know what kind of year we would have. I knew we would be better. I think we're having more fun this year than my freshman year (when Dawson went three rounds in the playoffs).''
Jimmy Thompson has had a lot of great teams in his legendary career, but the guess is that his Dawson Dawgs of 2022 will always be one of his favorites.
What a year!
