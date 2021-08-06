Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine is out at stores and news stands, and that marks the official start of high school football in Texas.
The Daily Sun will move around the Golden Circle and highlight what the legendary magazine wrote about the eight teams (Corsicana, Mildred, Blooming Grove, Rice, Kerens, Frost, Hubbard and Dawson) as we approach the 2021 season, which begins Aug. 27.
Texas Football does a tremendous job predicting every district race in the state and here's a look at 8-2A DI, one of the most competitive districts involving teams from the Golden Circle.
Kerens and Dawson both live in District 8-2A and both made a run at the district title a year ago when Italy won the crown and Dawson and Kerens followed in second and third place.
Texas Football has Italy winning the title again with Kerens finishing in second and Dawson taking the No. 3 spot. Marlin, a rising program with a lot of speed and talent, is picked to finish fourth -- followed by Axtell and Cayuga.
Any look at the 2021 race in 8-2A has to be accompanied with a glance back at the district opener a year ago between Dawson and Kerens.
The Bobcats, who were picked near the bottom of the district in the preseason, knocked off Dawson, one of the favorites to win the title in what just about everyone who follows football in Texas considered an upset. In fact, when Texas Football magazine listed the Top 10 high school upsets from the 2020 season, the Kerens' win over Dawson was listed at No.7.
This season the two GC rivals open the district season at Kerens on Oct. 8 and most see the game as a toss-up. Kerens brings back a lot of speed and talent, and coach Ted Patton has done a tremendous job since taking over a program that went 1-9 in 2019.
Patton brings back QB Brayden May, a rising sophomore who was the district's Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and an experienced offensive line that includes four starters, and enough speed and talent on defense (see defensive end Jarod Brackens) to keep the Bobcats in the hunt for the title.
Dawson saw coach Ronnie Striplin, the man who turned the program around in three quick seasons, leave to spend more time with his family. But the Bulldogs brought in Jimmy Thompson, who has done it all in his long and storied coaching career, including turning programs around and winning a state title at Garrison, where his teams played in the title game twice.
The Bulldogs are in good hands and Thompson will bring the same kind of discipline and focus to the huddle that Striplin had when his kids left a four-year losing streak and long playoff drought in the dust. In other words, look for Dawson to keep winning and be in the hunt for the title and reach the playoffs again.
Isaiah Johnson, who led the Golden Circle in interceptions as a sophomore, is a versatile and talented quarterback who will lead the Bulldogs as a senior. He moved to QB last season and threw for 162 yards and four TDs down the stretch for an offense that lived on the running game.
It would have been nice if one of the Hamilton twins (Da'Mariyea, who was the Golden Circle Del Thrash Award winner, or Ja'Mariyea) would have stuck around for another explosive season, but they decided to graduate together.
There's still a lot of talent at Dawson, where Texas Football magazine picks linebacker Peyton McCormack, who made 126 tackles last season, as its preseason 8-2A Defensive Player of the Year. Solid players such as tailback Cade Onstott and tough two-way lineman Hunter Boatright will also help lead the Dawgs, who bring in some youth from a JV team that went 8-1 last year.
The thing everyone should know about 8-2A is the simple fact that this is Craig Horn's third year as the coach at Italy. That simply means Horn's Gladiators, who went unbeaten to win the district title last year, are the team to beat.
Horn, who turned the program upside down at his alma mater Hubbard, and led Tenaha to the state title game, wins wherever he goes. After being hired late and getting off to a slow start in 2019 his team was on fire a year ago and went 10-2. Go ahead and say it "The third year is the charm" and look for Italy to make some noise in the playoffs.
The Gladiators should be ready to make that kind of run. After all, they bring back 13 starters, including versatile QB Jayden Saxson, who ran for more than 600 yards and 10 touchdowns and threw for more than 800 and seven TDs, and tailback Jaiden Barr, who danced all over opponents a year ago when he piled up 1,800 rushing yards and reached the end zone 29 times.
The most interesting nugget in the 8-2A race is that when Thompson coached at Hubbard from 1990 through 1994 guess who his quarterback was? Right, it was Horn, who led the Jags to a district title and a 13-1 record when he was a senior.
That should be dandy of matchup when Thompson and Horn meet in Dawson on Nov. 5 in the final regular season game. Both coaches will head for the playoffs after that showdown -- and Kerens will be in the postseason with them.
