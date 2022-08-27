KERENS -- Wortham is fielding its best team in years with high hopes of making a playoff run this season, and the Bulldogs looked strong Thursday in a 44-20 season-opening victory over Kerens.
Lane Lynch, who took over at quarterback this season, had an impressive start for the Bobcats.
Lynch completed 11 of 23 passes for 175 yards against a big and aggressive Wortham defense and tossed two touchdown passes. Mykel Lattimore caught both TD passes, including a 42-yarder. Tailback Nehemiah Massey ran for Kerens' other touchdown.
The Bobcats will be on the road next week and face a big test Friday night at powerhouse Bremond and then have a big rivalry game Sept. 9 at home against Mildred.
