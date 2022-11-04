WORTHAM – In a game that had a combined 114 offensive snaps, 851 yards of total offense, 38 first downs, 13 touchdowns, and only three punts, it was fitting that the showdown between the Dawson Bulldogs and the Wortham Bulldogs would be decided by a defensive stand and a spectacular special teams play.
In the end, it was the Bulldogs of Wortham that would claim the District 10-2A DII second seed with an exciting, come-from-behind win over Dawson, 48-40, Thursday night.
From the first quarter opening drive, which ended in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Brant Boatright to Hastin Easley to give Dawson an early 8-0 lead, the Wortham Bulldogs were constantly playing catch-up.
And Dawson hung on throughout the night with a defensive unit that was missing two of its top players -- senior linebacker Payton McCormack, who was averaging 13 tackles a game, and defensive back Cade Onstott, a talented and versatile two-way starter who has been a key to Dawson's success for three years, were both out with season-ending injuries.
Late in the third quarter, Wortham finally tied things up when Tanner Bean scored one of his five touchdowns on the night on a 3-yard run, followed by a two-point conversion by his brother Yancey Bean, to make the score level at 34-34.
As happened several other times throughout the game, Boatright guided Dawson back down the field into Wortham territory early in the fourth quarter.
But the Wortham defense forced three consecutive incompletions, including one on fourth down, for the biggest defensive stand of the night.
Wortham took advantage of the opportunity, moving 62 yards on just seven plays, all rushes, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Ryken Lewis with just over seven minutes remaining. The score would give Wortham its first lead of the night, 40-34.
Not to be outdone, Boatright, a freshman playing with the poise of a senior, calmly moved Dawson down the field in 15 plays using more than five minutes off the clock to forge a tie, 40-40 on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Johnson. Boatright would convert two fourth down passing attempts to keep the drive alive.
Boatright would finish the night completing 30 passes for 369 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson, who leads the Golden Circle in receiving, would catch 11 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, while Easley had eight catches for 140 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first half.
With just over two minutes remaining and overtime looming, Wortham’s Kymani Johnson returned the ensuing Dawson kick 45 yards to the Dawson 30-yard line to set-up the game-winning drive.
Tanner and Yancy Bean would both get three carries on the final drive, with Tanner getting the 7-yard touchdown with just 16 seconds remaining to seal the victory, 46-40.
Tanner Bean would finish the night with 183 yards and five touchdowns rushing, while Yancy Bean would add 138 yards and one touchdown. Combined, the brothers rushed for 312 yards and six touchdowns.
With the win, Wortham improves to 8-2 on the season and 5-1 in district play, and now will await the third-place finisher in District 9-2A DII in a first-round playoff match-up. Dawson drops to 8-2 on the season and 4-2 in district play. Dawson will face the second-place team from District 9-2A DII next week in the playoffs.
