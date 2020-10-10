WORTHAM– Down 21-8 with 10:34 left in the second quarter, the Wortham Bulldogs outscored the Frost Polar Bears 36-7 to take the lead by halftime on their way to a 60-35 victory.
With no score in the game, Frost (1-5,0-2) started their second offensive possession on their own 15-yard line. A false start penalty pushed the Bears back to the 10-yard line. With two Ramon Manrriquez and two JD Hendricks runs later, the Bears were 2nd and goal at the Bulldogs 5-yard line. Korben Bowling took the spread formation snap and pitched it back to Manrriquez. Manrriquez rolled right and fired a touchdown pass to Eli Rios standing by himself in the left end zone for a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Manrriquez kicked an end-over-end “worm burner”. Running parallel to the pigskin, Manrriquez fell on it immediately after 10 yards for a successful onside kick. Three plays later, Manrriquez took a handoff left. After breaking a tackle and a spin move, he juked a Bulldog defender, shifted left, and ran down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown run, and a 14-0 lead.
Wortham’s Tanner Bean began to gouge the Polar Bear defense. The running back had carries of 26, 18, 3, 18, and 9 yards on the Bulldog’s next drive. The 9-yard run went around the right end for a touchdown cutting the Frost lead to 14-8. On the night, Bean ran for 258 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns.
As the second quarter began, Frost extended their lead to 21-8. Manrriquez took a pitch running right, stopped, countered to his left, then pivoted right and into the endzone from 10 yards out. Manrriquz finished the game with 19 carries for 105 yards.
Bean capped off Wortham’s ensuing offensive series with a 1-yard touchdown run. The drive took the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1) five plays to cover 41 yards and cut the Frost lead 21-14.
With 5:27 left in the first half, Manrriquez nailed a 41-yard punt. The Bulldogs took possession at their own 32-yard line. Hendricks and Gabe Townsend tackled Bean for a loss of four. On second down, Bulldog QB Ryken Lewis found WR Cade McCoslin running uncovered for a 72-yard touchdown pass along the left sideline. Bean ran in a two-point conversion to give Wortham the lead 22-21 – a lead they would not relinquish.
The Bulldogs finished the quarter with three more touchdowns. Bean scored on an 85-yard run, Lance McDaniel hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass from Lewis, and McCoslin intercepted a Manrriquez pass and returned it 65-yards for a touchdown. By halftime, Wortham led 44-21.
Each team scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters. Frost’s third quarter opening drive was capped off with Manrriquez hitting Cole Watson on a crossing pattern for a 14-yard touchdown. Watson out jumped McCosin for the ball, stuck the landing, and zipped into the endzone for the score.
Manrriquez connected with Levi Fuller on a crossing pattern for a 3-yard touchdown pass in 4th quarter with 52 second left. Manrriquez finished the night completing 14 of 20 passes for 133 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
