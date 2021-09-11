DAWSON – Typically, high school football games last about two-and-a-half hours, give or take an overtime. But Friday night in Dawson, the Bulldogs of both Wortham and Dawson took almost three-and-a-half hours.
Not surprising when the two teams combined for 36 penalties (18 for each team) for 386 yards, 5 ejections, 6 turnovers, 72 points, and 662 yards of total offense (and 0 punts).
In the end, it was the visiting Wortham’s Bulldogs (2-1) that came out on top, 42-30, in a sloppy, sometimes chaotic, rivalry game over Dawson at Ed Mitchell Field.
Wortham’s Tanner Bean rushed for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns on the night to lead a Bulldog offense that finished with 235 yards rushing.
Despite the loss, Dawson (0-3) again showed big play ability with Isaiah Johnson throwing for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to younger brother Isaac Johnson, who finished with 3 catches for 122 yards.
The Johnson and Johnson connection scored late in the first half with a 34-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play, and then again in the third quarter on a 73-yard bomb.
That second touchdown pass pulled Dawson to within six points, 28-22, going into the fourth quarter.
But, every time Dawson pulled close, Wortham had an answer.
When Johnson and Johnson connected in the second quarter to cut the Wortham lead to 20-14, Hernesto Reeves returned the short Dawson kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown.
After the second touchdown pass, Wortham used up the rest of the third quarter and part of the fourth marching 57 yards in 12 plays, including two fourth-down conversions, to push the lead back to two scores, 36-22. Ryken Lewis capped off the drive with an 8-yard run with just over 11 minutes remaining.
Isaac Johnson, taking over at quarterback, would rally Dawson with a short touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass to Hastin Easley to get Dawson within six points, 36-30, with just over seven minutes remaining.
Again, Wortham had an answer, scoring on a 15-yard run by Bean midway through the final frame to close out the scoring.
Next week, Dawson remains at home, hosting the Bremond Tigers. The perennial state power Tigers, after a 34-24 loss to Milano, will come into Dawson with an uncharacteristic 0-3 record. Wortham will again go on the road, this time to Cayuga to take on the 0-3 Wildcats.
