KERENS -- Don't ever doubt Ted Patton's Kerens kids.
They surprised a lot of people last season when they knocked off Dawson in their district opener in what Texas Football magazine called one of the 10 biggest upsets in Texas, and they surprised some folks when their young team reached the playoffs a year ago.
After all, Kerens went 1-9 in 2019.
That didn't deter Patton, who took over the team a year ago and turned things around. He not only brought confidence to a team that won just one game in 2019, but he managed to keep his kids focused during a brutal stretch of tough luck early in the season when the Bobcats lost three games by a total of just nine points (8-7, 14-12 and 6-0). He had the Bobcats ready for the district opener -- that followed the tough three-game stretch -- and they beat Dawson 21-13 with an inspired defensive effort.
Defense was a key for Patton's kids a year ago as the Bobcats held opponents to only 13 points in three district victories, ended the regular season with back-to-back shutouts, beating Axtell 31-0 and finishing with a 14-0 win over rival Cayuga to clinch a playoff berth.
Then they opened last week with a strong defensive performance, holding Meridian to just seven points while scoring twice on defense. Now they face Blooming Grove in a rare Thursday night game.
Kerens knows how to bounce back, and knows how to adjust. So having to play on a Thursday night -- win or lose -- won't have a lasting effect on anyone at Kerens, where the program learned to adjust a year ago and will no doubt adjust again in 2021.
The Bobcats will be at home at A.G. Godley Stadium Thursday in a non-district game, but it's also a Golden Circle game, so the local rivalry adds a bit of spice to the showdown. They have five non-district games before opening the District 8-2A DI season at home against Dawson.
Kerens is coming off an impressive 32-7 victory on the road last week at Meridian, and Patton believes his players will handle the quick turnaround that is taking place because of a lack of officials.
"We knew a couple of weeks ago that there was a shortage of officials," Patton said. "It's not ideal to play on a Thursday. You definitely have to adjust. The kids have less time to recover and you don't have the same amount of time to prepare (your game plan)."
Kerens has already bounced back, considering the Bobcats lost some players from last year's team.
"On the first day of football practice we had 17 kids," Patton said. "But we've got some more players now."
Patton had his kids ready for the season opener.
"They really played well (against Meridian)," Patton. "You never know what to expect, but our kids played hard and we were able to win. Our quarterback (sophomore Brayden May) did some good things. He completed 73 percent of his passes for about 160 yards."
May also ran for a touchdown behind Kerens' experienced offensive line, which had a big night to get the season started off on a high note.
Kerens has eight freshmen and seven sophomores on the roster. But these are talented young players. Three freshmen had an immediate impact in the opener. Freshmen Nehemiah Massey and My'Kel Lattimore both started in Kerens' new backfield, and each scored twice.
Massey had a big night on defense, scoring on a fumble recovery and on an interception, and Lattimore scored on a pair of touchdown runs. Musiq Gunnell, another freshman, was Kerens' leading receiver in the opener.
Blooming Grove, a larger school and a more experienced team, beat Kerens 20-0 last year to get off to a 2-0 start that led to a playoff appearance for the 3A Lions, who went undefeated in the 7-3A district race but suffered a loss because of a COVID related forfeit. Blooming Grove stormed back in the opener last week but fell short and is coming off a 36-26 loss to Eustace.
