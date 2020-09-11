GC Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Mildred 8, Kerens 7
West 28, Blooming Grove 7
Dawson 41, Wortham 0
Granger 39, Frost 13
Patsy Earlene Huggins, 73 of Kerens, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Heritage Oaks Retirement Village. She was born Friday, October 18, 1946 in Kerens to Earl & Lucille Baker Berry. She attended school at the Kerens and graduated class of 1965. Patsy is preceded in death by her…
