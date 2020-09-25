GC Friday Night Football Scoreboard From Staff Reports Sep 25, 2020 37 min ago Golden Circle Friday Night Football ScoreboardCorsicana 28, The Colony 21Blooming Grove 14, Mildred 6 Rice 29, Palmer 28 OTDawson 55, Hubbard 0Chilton 6, Kerens 0Evadale 33, Frost 8 Tags Scoreboard Football Palmer Ot Colony Night Rice Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries COPE, Delia RAINES, Nathaniel HAMILTON, Lelia LUTHER, Euneva ABBOTT, Vera Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAs Texas unemployment rate drops, so does extensionMildred girls kick down barriers as members of the varsity football teamLocal legend celebrates birthdayCOVID-19: Navarro County reports another death, 11 new casesCOVID-19: Navarro County reports 14 new casesGC Volleyball: Lady Tigers win first match with four-set victory over JacksonvilleCOVID-19: Navarro County reports 11 new casesRice ISD approved for Teacher Incentive Allotment FundsBUSINESS NEWS: Watkins Construction earns top safety honorNavarro College names new Chief of Police Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
