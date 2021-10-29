GC Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Halftime
Crandall 36, Tigers 33
Blooming Grove 42, Dallas Gateway 6
Edgewood 21, Mildred 12
Chilton 46, Frost 0
Lesley Allen Patterson, of Corsicana, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on October 19, 2021. He was born August 23, 1968, in Corsicana, Texas. He lived his whole life in Corsicana, where he established many friendships and raised his family. Lesley spent most of his working years in the h…
Funeral service for Carl Williams, 68, of Dallas, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Dallas, TX. Funeral will be held on Friday, October 29 at Lott's Mortuary, 2334 MLK Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX. at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Oak Wood Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Emanuel Funeral Home of…
Funeral service for Olivia Jayce Popham, 21, of Palestine, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Athens, TX. Viewing will be on Friday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, October 30 at Evangelistic Temple, 3011 N. Loop 256, Palestine, TX. at 11 a.m. wi…
Billy C. Allred, 87, of Corsicana passed from this life early Monday morning October 25, 2021 at his home. He was born in Mexia, Texas to R.V. and Pauline Canaday Allred on March 18, 1934. He graduated from Ennis High School and Navarro Junior College. He also served in the United States Arm…
