GC Friday Night Scoreboard From Staff Reports Oct 9, 2020 Here's a look at the GC Friday Night Scoreboard Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14 Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 24 Blooming Grove 32, Scurry-Rosser 17 Dawson 43, Axtell 14 Wortham 60, Frost 35
