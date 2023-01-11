BLOOMING GROVE -- In a tough, defensive showdown, Blooming Grove's Lady Lions emerged with a 39-35 victory over Eustace Tuesday night in the Grove to improve to 2-4 in a close District 18-3A race.
BG's top defensive player, Ava Eldridge, led the Lions with 10 points, Brooke McGraw followed with nine and Alyssa Sout scored seven.
Blooming Grove is 15-11 overall, travels to face Palmer Friday and is back home Tuesday to wrap up the first half of the district schedule.
