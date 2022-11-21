BLOOMING GROVE -- Jarred Schaffer's Lady Lions are off to a torrid start -- the best start at Blooming Grove in recent years -- and are coming off back-to-back wins over the weekend.
The Lady Lions are 4-1 after beating Kerens 51-24 on Friday night and hammering Wortham 50-24 on Saturday. Their only loss of the season was a tough one-point loss to Itasca.
Audrey Grant led the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Brooke McGraw scored 11 rebounds in the win over Kerens in a showdown of Golden Circle teams on Friday night in the Grove, where the Lady Lion defense dominated the game. Janey McGraw scored nine points and Tianna Glenn scored six points for Blooming Grove.
"We played very sound defense and took care of the little things and played a solid basketball game in total," said Schaffer after the win.
Then the Grove Girls faced Wortham on Saturday and ran away with a lopsided victory as Audrey Grant had a monster double-double to lead BG again. Grant finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds against Wortham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.