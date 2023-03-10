BLOOMING GROVE -- Blooming Grove's Lady Lions have shown a lot of improvement over the past two seasons and this year's team made big strides.
The Lady Lions reaped postseason awards as Brooke McGraw was named to the 18-3A All-District First-Team and Audrey Grant and Ava Eldridge were named to the Second-Team.
Janey McGraw, Aylssa Stout, Lauren Wilcoxen, Carli Cunningham and Josie Hannah were on the Honorable Mention list.
The McGraw twins, Brooke and Janey, Grant, Eldridge, Stout, Wilcoxen, Cunningham, Hannah and Miranda Garcia were all named 18-3A All-District All-Academic Team.
