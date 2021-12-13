Basketball stock

Blooming Grove's Lady Lions bounced back Saturday and won the consolation title in the Frost Tournament.

The BG girls battled Thursday, Friday and Saturday and nailed down the title with a thrilling 39-37 victory over Coolidge Saturday afternoon.

They lost tough games early in the tournament to Class 3A No. 14 Franklin 48-33 and Bosqueville, 38-30, and dropped a game to Coolidge, but on Saturday they fought back in the consolation bracket and defeated Hubbard 41-16 and avenged the earlier loss to Coolidge with a clutch victory in the consolation title game.

Janey McGraw led the way in the title game with 15 points and Brooke McGraw, a freshman, scored 13 points in the win. Ava Eldridge scored six points, Tianna Glenn scored four and Alyssa Stout added four points for the Lady Lions.

Glenn, a junior, was named to the All-Tournament Team.

