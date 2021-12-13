Blooming Grove's Lady Lions bounced back Saturday and won the consolation title in the Frost Tournament.
The BG girls battled Thursday, Friday and Saturday and nailed down the title with a thrilling 39-37 victory over Coolidge Saturday afternoon.
They lost tough games early in the tournament to Class 3A No. 14 Franklin 48-33 and Bosqueville, 38-30, and dropped a game to Coolidge, but on Saturday they fought back in the consolation bracket and defeated Hubbard 41-16 and avenged the earlier loss to Coolidge with a clutch victory in the consolation title game.
Janey McGraw led the way in the title game with 15 points and Brooke McGraw, a freshman, scored 13 points in the win. Ava Eldridge scored six points, Tianna Glenn scored four and Alyssa Stout added four points for the Lady Lions.
Glenn, a junior, was named to the All-Tournament Team.
