BLOOMING GROVE -- Jarred Shaffer's girls have turned the program around at Blooming Grove, where the Lady Lions won two games in back-to-back seasons before Shaffer showed up last year.
Just look at the fast start the Grove girls jumped out to Tuesday when the opened the district season with a 48-38 win over Kemp.
The victory gives BG a 12-6 record and the most wins in a season in recent years. The Lady Lions have their eyes on a playoff and they're getting off on the right foot.
Blooming Grove's defense has been dictating the pace of games and winning lately as the Lady Lions have been holding teams to 40 points or less, which they did again against Kemp.
The Lady Lions have yet to give up 40 points in any of their 12 victories and are allowing an average of 26 points a game (not including a 2-0 forfeit) in the games they have won.
Audrey Grant led the way Tuesday, scoring 18 points for the Lady Lions and the McGraw Twins -- Janey and Brooke -- combined to score 19 points with Janey scoring 10. Ava Eldridge, the defensive leader for the team, scored eight points Tuesday.
