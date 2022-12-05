BLOOMING GROVE -- There's a lot to like about the Blooming Grove Lady Lions basketball team.
They just took second-place in their own tournament, beating Wortham 61-17, shutting down Buffalo 42-12 and avenging an earlier one-point loss this season to Itasca with a 35-32 victory that sent the Grove girls into Saturday's Blooming Grove Tournament title game against Tyler Grace.
But the best thing about Jarrod Shaffer's team might just be the way they played in a 51-39 loss to Grace, a private school with no district boundaries.
The Lady Lions play hard and they don't quit.
It's true that Grace won -- and won the game in the opening minutes, hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter that ignited a 17-3 lead.
But Grace's Lady Cougars didn't empty the bench.
The Lady Lions wouldn't let them because every time the Cougars looked over their shoulder Blooming Grove was right there. In fact the Lady Lions outscored Grace 36-34 the rest of the game.
"They play hard," Shaffer said of his girls, who have talent and a ton of no-quit grit.
That could be their bumper sticker: "Lady Lions, full of talent with a ton of no-quit grit."
Before Shaffer showed up last year the program had produced four Ws in two years, winning a pair of games in back-to-back seasons. Then the Grove girls had a breakout season a year ago, winning 10 games.
Impressive? Absolutely, there's nothing like turning a program around. After winning 10 last year, this year's team has won seven already, and it's the first week in December.
They went toe-to-toe with Grace, a private school power that is off to an 8-2 start with both losses coming to Class 5A Longview Pine Tree 57-53, 54-52).
The Lady Lions have made great strides and left the court Saturday frustrated more than defeated because of the way they played after the first quarter.
Just more growing pains for a program that is growing fast.
"We're super young," Shaffer said. "Last year we started three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior. We've come a long way."
And they've come together -- as one. Most of the BG girls play multiple sports. They're close, tough and competitive.
"These girls are fun to be around," Shaffer said.
Shaffer has only two seniors, Audrey Grant, who joined the team this year, and Tianna Glenn, who is a four-year starter and a diamond on the basketball court.
Glenn, who was coming back from an injury, scored seven points against Grace, stunning the Lady Cougars with some slick drives. Grant, who has led BG in scoring this season, scored six points and had a big game on the boards, hauling down seven rebounds.
Brooke McGraw led the comeback Saturday, scoring 15 points and grabbing a dozen rebounds. Janey McGraw, scored three points off the bench. The McGraw twins are just sophomores and they play everything at Blooming Grove -- volleyball, basketball and softball, where they are lights-out on the diamond and at the plate.
They're smart and athletic and their growth on the basketball court for their final three seasons is going to be fun to watch.
Shaffer has a nice mix of players, including Josie Hannah, who scored six points against Grace and looks like one of those hustling players who is only going to get better and better, Alyssa Stout, another young, no-quit guard and Lauren Wilcoxen, a power-hitting catcher who was the Golden Circle Softball Newcomer of the Year last spring as a freshman. She scored two points and pulled down five rebounds against Grace.
She's a big part of Schaffer's Youth Movement for a team that has six players who are either freshmen or sophomores and only two seniors.
Then there's Ava.
Ava Eldridge, a junior and the best softball player in the Golden Circle, is a natural leader in whatever she does.
She's coming off a strong season in volleyball and she's having a perfect season in basketball, where she is the classic point guard, running the offense and leading the defense -- smart and unselfish and trying to find a way to win every minute she's on the court. Get that? She's looking for ways to win, not looking for ways to score.
She scored two points, played tough defense all day and handed out six assists, including a pair of pretty assists inside.
The Lady Lions lost in the title game because Grace couldn't miss in the first quarter, but Shaffer's girls are the kind that might get as much out of their no-quit mentality in this loss than in a blow-out win.
No one is sure yet. But that's the beauty of growing, and there's no doubt this program is growing.
