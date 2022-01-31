The Rice Lady Bulldogs lost to Malakoff 49-44 Friday night in a close, hard-fought game that saw Malakoff swarm Saniya Burks all night and pull out the close win in the final minutes.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped on Malakoff early with great interior defense, taking a seven-point lead into halftime behind Burks' hot start.
The game went back and forth in the second half but Malakoff, which had a height advantage over Rice, started to pull away in the last two minutes of the game.
Burks scored 40 of Rice's 44 points despite facing a box-and-ne defense all night and being face-guarded by a group of Malakoff defenders throughout the game. Alyssa Claxton had four points for Rice.
Lady Dawgs are 18-6 overall and 7-4 in district and take on Mildred in a key district game Tuesday in Rice.
