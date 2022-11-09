MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles came up short in their season opener against the Canton Lady Eagles, losing 38-27, Tuesday night in the Lane Gym.
Canton was the district runner-up in District 14-4A DII last season, before going two rounds deep in the playoffs. Mildred returns five players from last year’s 3A DII playoff team.
Mildred came out flat in the first quarter, failing to score with Canton jumping out to a 9-0 lead behind the 3-point shooting of Amari Welch and Caroline Stern. The teams battled back and forth in the second quarter with Mildred scoring nine points while Canton scored eleven points.
Both teams battled in the second half. Kasey Bonner got hot, scoring 11 points in the second half alone, including two 3-pointers. While Welch and Stern accounted for three 3-pointers in the second half for Canton. Scoring in the second half was even with both teams scoring 18 points.
Mildred was down 17 points with three minutes left in the fourth quarter before going on a run, closing the gap to an 11-point difference with a minute and a half left. Canton would hold the lead from there to earn the victory.
Mildred struggled early to score and deal with Canton's size but played Canton even the rest of the game and looked stronger as the game progressed.
Kasey Bonner paced Mildred with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, seven rebounds, six steals, an assist, and a block. Freshman Kendall Ivie scored five points, including a 3-pointer and two rebounds. Arianna Neason scored four points with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Amy Adamson scored two points with two rebounds, a steal, and a block. Kami Owen scored two points with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Marcella Bryan had three rebounds and a steal. Parker Kittrell had two rebounds and Lillie Burnett added a rebound.
Amari Welch led Canton with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Lexi Etheridge scored eight points, with eight rebounds, and six blocks.
Mildred will move on to face Waco Robinson on Friday in the first of three away contests before returning to the friendly confines of Lane Gymnasium.
