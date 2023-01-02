Corsicana sophomore Aaliyah Mathis has been named Dave Campell's Week 7 Chicken Express Miss Texas Basketball's Player of the Week.
Mathis, who has led Corsicana's Lady Tigers in scoring for the past two seasons, was named Player Of the Week for her performance against Ennis in the Lady Tigers' final district game of 2022.
Mathis had a remarkable game in Ennis, where she scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds, handed out three assists and made four steals to lead the Lady Tigers to a 45-36 victory.
Mathis has helped the Lady Tigers get off to their best start in years.
Coach Nic Claiborne's Lady Tigers have a bye Tuesday and are at home Friday night with a 6:15 tipoff against Forney in a district game. The Tigers also have a bye Tuesday and will get back on the court Friday against Forney following the girls game.
The Lady Tigers finish the season with 11 district games, wrapping up Feb. 7 in Terrell, while the Tigers have nine district games remaining on their schedule. Their final game is Feb. 14 at Red Oak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.