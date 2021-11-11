The Frost Lady Polar Bears, who recently finished an impressive volleyball season, wining the District 13-2A title and advancing to the Region Quarterfinals, opened their basketball season Tuesday night against Cross Roads.
Jennifer Cheek's team played well in a 30-19 loss, despite having little time to adjust from one sport to another. The Lady Polar Bears were led by Bailee Fuller, who scored nine points, Kyra Cerda, who followed with seven point).
Frost will open its new gym against Blooming Grove Saturday morning when the JV teams play at 11 and the varsity girls follow.
