Dawson's Lady Bulldogs earned District 18-2A All-District basketball honors as Casey Springer was named to the 18-2A First-Team and Callie Marberry and Brooke Martinez earned Second -Team honors.
Emily Nesmith and Josie Oakes made the district's Honorable Mention list and a long line of Dawson girls earned All-Academic honors: Laura Ruiz, Tamia Valenzuela, Riley Dickson, Karlee Payne, Nesmith, Marberry and Springer were all named to the 12-2A Academic Team.
