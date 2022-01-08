12-12-21Frost celebrates 3rd place.jpg

Daily Sun File photo/Keith Speer

Frost's Lady Polar Bears, seen here celebrating taking third place in the Frost Tournament earlier this season, won a key game Friday, beating Italy.

Frost's Lady Polar Bears won a key district game Friday night, edging Italy 34-27 with a total team effort as every player at Frost scored in the hard-fought victory.

Kyra Cerda led Frost with 10 points and Lexi Banks followed with eight points to pace a balanced attack. Bailee Fuller scored five points, Brynna Banks scored four, Madeline Lee added three points, Breelyn Dyer scored two points, and Emily De La Hoya and Karlee Anderson scored a point each as every member of the team scored.

The Lady Polar Bears are now 2-2 in the district race and 12-12 overall. 

