Frost's Lady Polar Bears won a key district game Friday night, edging Italy 34-27 with a total team effort as every player at Frost scored in the hard-fought victory.
Kyra Cerda led Frost with 10 points and Lexi Banks followed with eight points to pace a balanced attack. Bailee Fuller scored five points, Brynna Banks scored four, Madeline Lee added three points, Breelyn Dyer scored two points, and Emily De La Hoya and Karlee Anderson scored a point each as every member of the team scored.
The Lady Polar Bears are now 2-2 in the district race and 12-12 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.