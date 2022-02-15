The Frost girls have had an incredible ride so far in this school year of 2021-2022 as basically the same group of athletes have put together memorable seasons in volleyball and basketball.
That group of Frost Lady Polar Bears saw their basketball season end Monday night in the Cleburne gym in a tough loss to Tolar in the Class 2A Bi-District round of the playoffs.
The final was 38-17 and ended the Lady Bears run this season that saw the Frost girls win 18 games and storm into the playoffs, where they ran into a bigger school with a talented team.
But Jennifer Cheek's kids played well and exceeded expectations once again, playing together as a team and winning several key games along the way in another big season at Frost.
Freshman Byrnna Banks scored six points and sophomore Karlee Anderson scored four points against a swarming Tolar defense.
Senior Kyra Cerda, a four-year starter who led Frost in scoring the past two seasons, scored three as she wrapped up a brilliant career on the basketball court with the Lady Polar Bears. Madeline Lee, a sophomore, also scored three points and junior Lexi Banks scored one point in the loss.
With just about everyone returning next season, the future looks bright for the Lady Polar Bears.
