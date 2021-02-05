The Frost Lady Polar Bears, who had to play four games this week to complete their district schedule, clinched a playoff berth when they defeated Italy 48-20 Wednesday night.
The Lady Bears complete their district season Friday, but they're in the Class 2A playoffs regardless of what they do Friday.
They were forced to play four times this week because of games canceled because of COVID issues with two other teams in the district, but they managed the grind and nailed down the playoff berth Wednesday.
Kyra Cerda, who has led Frost all season, had another big game to lead the Lady Bears against Italy, scoring 17 points while the Frost defense held Italy to 20 points with a solid defensive effort.
Madeline Lee scored 10 points for Frost and Jimena Perez followed with seven points. Emily De La Hoya scored four points, Lexi Banks scored three and Baileigh Shaw scored two points for the Lady Bears, who are now 6-5 in the district race and 14-9 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.