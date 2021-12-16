Frost's Lady Polar Bears wrapped up their non-district basketball season Tuesday with a 38-18 win over Kerens.
Jennifer Cheek's girls, who took home third-place in the Frost Tournament last weekend and third-place in the Aquilla Tournament two weeks ago, have made big strides since starting the season late because of the volleyball team's success.
The Frost girls managed to make the difficult transition from winning the district title in volleyball and battling in the playoffs to hitting the court in basketball. They have adjusted and made quick improvements in the pre-district schedule.
Of course, Frost will play in the upcoming Kiwanis Tournament but the Lady Polar Bears begin district play Friday at Hamilton. They will take a 9-8 record into district play after beating Kerens Tuesday.
Kyra Cerda, who was the district MVP in volleyball, led Frost against Kerens, scoring 12 points, making six steals and pulling down four rebounds.
Madeline Lee followed with eight points and Emily De La Hoya and Bailee Fuller scored six points each. Breelyn Dyer led Frost on the boards with six rebounds to go along with three steals and two points, and Brynna Banks, a freshman, pulled down five rebounds.
