FROST -- They honored three seniors at Frost Tuesday, knocked off unbeaten Hamilton 54-51, and then headed to the playoffs, where the Lady Polar Bears play Tolar in the Class 2A bi-district round at 6 p.m. Monday.
Bailee Fuller, Payton Hollingsworth and Lexi Banks were all honored on Senior Night, and will lead the Lady Bears, who earned the No. 3 seed with a 6-4 record and had a huge season outside of the district race, going 24-9 for the season.
Frost faces No. 2-seeded Tolar at Alvarado in the opening round of the playoffs after handing district champ Hamilton a 54-51 loss.
Freshman Brenda Manrriquez led Frost with 13 points, Brynna Banks followed with 11 and Karlee Anderson scored 10 as three of Jennifer Cheeks' girls scored in double figures.
Hollingsworth scored seven points, Lexi Banks scored six, Fuller dropped in five and Breelyn Dyer scored two points.
The Lady Bears are on fire, winning their final four games with victories over Italy (43-28), Rio Vista (52-27), Itasca (53-28) and Hamilton (54-51). Manrriquez led the Lady Bears against Hamilton and Rio Vista and Hollingsworth and Anderson led the way against Italy and Itasca.
