Frost's Lady Polar Bears wrapped up the first half of district play Tuesday night with a 45-39 win over Rio Vista.
The victory lifted the Lady Polar Bears to a 4-2 record in the district race and 14-12 overall as they head into the second half Friday in the middle of the playoff hunt.
Kyra Cerda led Frost with 14 points and Bree Dyer followed with seven. Bailee Fuller scored six points and Lexi Banks and Madeline Lee scored four points apiece. Emily De La Hoya scored three points.
