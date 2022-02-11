The Frost Lady Polar Bears finished the regular season with back-to-back victories and open the playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday against Tolar in the Class 2A Bi-District round at Cleburne High School.
Jennifer Cheeks' girls took care of Meridian Monday night, 34-23 and knocked off Rio Vista Tuesday 29-19 to finish strong. They enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed with a 8-4 district record and 18-14 overall.
Kyra Cerda, who led Frost all season, led the way against Meridian and Rio Vista, scoring 16 points in both victories.
Bailee Fuller scored eight against Meridian and three against Rio Vista. Lexi Banks dropped in five points in each game and Emily De La Hoya scored four against Meridian. Brynna Banks scored three against Rio Vista and one point against Meridian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.