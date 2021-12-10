The Frost Lady Polar Bears are rolling, and after coming off a tremendous volleyball season, they have hit the basketball court fast and hard.
Frost has already won six games and took third-place in the Aquilla Tournament, beating Dawson 46-13 in the third-place game. Kyra Cerda, who scored 30 points in Frost's first two games in the tournament, was named to the All-Tournament team.
Lexi Banks led the Lady Bears against Dawson with 15 points while freshman Byrnna Banks scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Bailee Fuller (7 points), Madeline Lee (6 points), Cerda (5 points, 6 steals, 3 assists), and Kaylee Anderson (4 points, 6 assists) all scored for Frost.
The Lady Polar Bears defeated Wortham 42-19 as Lex Banks led the way with 11 points and two steals and Cerda followed with eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Lee (8 points, 5 rebounds), Brynna Banks (10 rebounds, 6 points), Anderson (4 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) and Emily De La Hoya (5 rebounds, 3 points) all scored) in Tuesday's win over Wortham.
The Lady Bears opened the Frost Tournament with a 46-31 win over Hubbard as Cerda scored 24 points and Lexi Banks dropped in 11 to lead the way. Lee (4), De La Hoya (4) and Brynna Banks (3) all scored.
The Lady Bears lost to Blum in pool play 40-31 as Cerda poured in 17 points. Lexi Banks (5 points), Anderson (4 points), Bree Dyer (4 points), De La Hoya (2 points) and Brynna Banks (1 point) all scored.
