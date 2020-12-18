Frost's Lady Polar Bears battled Cayuga all night before losing a heartbreaker 54-49 in double overtime Tuesday night in the Frost gym.
Frost had lost to the same Cayuga team 51-30 a few days earlier in Cayuga, but bounced back at home, where the game had a frenetic finish.
"We played extremely hard, especially considering they ha," said Frost coach Jennifer Cheek after the game. "We are now 7-4 heading into district on Friday at home against Hamilton.
"The last three games were tough losses but very beneficial in helping us prepare for district as we improved with each game."
The Lady Polar Bears were led by Gentry Rogers and Payton Hollandsworth, who scored 12 points each. Kyra Cerda scored 11 and Kyra Cerda and Lexi Banks scored six points each. Jimena Perez scored two points.
