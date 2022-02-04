The Frost Lady Polar Bears are wrapping up their regular season in style, beating rival Italy 42-38 Tuesday night.
Kyra Cerda, who has led Frost all season, led the way again with 18 points and Lexi Banks followed with nine as Frost won before the weather cancelled Friday's games through the Golden Circle.
Breelyn Banks (4 points), Bailee Fuller (4 points), Karlee Anderson (3 points), Brynna Banks (2 points) and Madeline Lee (2 points) also scored for the Lady Polar Bears.
