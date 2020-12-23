Frost's Lady Polar Bears pulled off a big district win on Tuesday, edging Itasca 38-36 to even their district record at 1-1. Frost is 8-5 for the season.
Kyra Cerda led the way with 15 points and Gentry Rogers followed with eight points, and Madison Curl dropped in six points for Frost.
Karlee Anderson scored four points, Jimena Perez followed with three and Madeline Lee scored two points as the Lady Bears bounced back from a couple of close losses to continue their strong start this season.
