The Frost Lady Polar Bears celebrated the return of coach Jennifer Cheek, who was on maternity leave, with a 43-22 win over Axtell Tuesday night.
Frost is now 4-1 after starting the season off strong under coach Cheek's husband, Cody Cheek, who filled in for his wife.
The Lady Bears won easily over Axtell as Kyra Cerda led the way with 16 points and Gentry Rogers followed with 10.
Baleigh Shaw followed with five points and Madeline Lee scored four. Jimena Perez and Emily DeLaHoya scored two points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.