FROST -- They came early and were still pouring down on Italy Tuesday night when Frost's Lady Polar Bears made seven 3s in a key 48-39 district victory over the Lady Gladiators.
The Lady Polar Bears made seven 3-pointers to ignite the victory and Lexi Banks, who nailed three treys, had a career-high 21 points to lead Jennifer's Cheek's girls, who won their 19th game of the season.
Frost is now 19-6 and 1-1 in district after beating Italy. Seven Lady Bears scored. Bailee Fuller scored eight points, freshman Brenda Manrriguez scored six, Karlie Anderson and Payton Hollingsworth scored four points apiece and Breelyn Dyer and Brynna Banks scored two points each.
