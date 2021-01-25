Frost's Lady Polar Bears picked up two more victories as they head into the stretch run in the District 12-2A race. They defeated Itasca 64-43 Friday night and took care of Meridian 36-13 on Saturday morning.
The Lady Bears have four games remaining in a tight district race and could finish as high as second (Hamilton is 8-0 and in first place).
They are now 5-3 and in fourth place in the district but play a key game against second-place Valley Mills (5-2) on the road Tuesday night and they have beaten third-place Itasca (6-3) twice.
Their final three games are against Italy (2-5), Meridian (0-7), and Rio Vista (1-7) in the season finale at home on Feb. 9.
Kyra Cerda had a big weekend for Frost, leading the way in both victories. She scored 18 points against Itasca and outscored Meridian by herself, pouring in 16 points in Frost's defensive-led 36-13 victory Saturday.
Madison Curl scored eight points against Itasca and Jimena Perez had seven points while Gentry Rogers and Emily DeLaHoya scored six points each. Madison Lee scored three points and Lexi Banks scored two.
Rogers had eight points in the win over Meridian and Curl, Banks and Perez all scored two points in the Saturday morning game.
