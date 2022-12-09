FROST -- The Frost Lady Bears are off to a fast start this season and they didn't slow down Thursday on the opening day of the Frost Basketball Tournament.
Jennifer Cheek's girls opened the tournament with a 64-25 victory over Waco Rapaport and then defeated Dawson 56-26 to get off to a 2-0 start.
The Lady Bears defeated Blooming Grove early on Friday and avenged an earlier loss, winning 40-20 to go 3-0 in their own tournament and 10-3 for the season.
Bailee Fuller led Frost with 12 points, Lexi Banks followed with eight, Brenda Manrriquez and Payton Hollingsworth scored six each and Brynna Banks scored two points against Blooming Grove.
Breelyn Dyer led Frost against Rapoport with 14 points and Brenda Manrriquez had a big game, scoring 13. Mackenzie Lee and Lexi Banks scored eight points apiece and Byrnna Banks scored seven,
Bailee Fuller scored four and Mayson Souder, and Payton Hollingsworth scored three points apiece. Averyn Surovik and Karlee Anderson scored two points apiece.
Lexi Banks led the way against Dawson, scoring 16 points and Bailee Fuller scored 12.
Manrriquez scored eight, Dyer scored six and Byrnna Banks and Souder scored four points apiece. Hollingsworth (3), Lee (2) and Anderson (1) also scored for Frost.
Dawson's Callie Marberry led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points.
Frost's Polar Bears dropped two close games on the opening day of the tournament, losing to Rapoport 37-32 and losing to Kerens 52-47.
Mario Porter led Frost against Rapoport with 16 points and Eli Rogers scored 10. Gabe Martinez scored three and Gavin Clayton, Nicholas Watson and William Woods all scored two points.
Porter led the Polar Bears against Kerens with 18 points. Watson scored nine and Woods scored eight, Cooper Curl scored six points and Jaden Rowe, Eli Rogers and Cole Hollingsworth each scored two points.
Muziq Gunnell led Kerens with 22 points, Ryan Priddy scored nine Layne Lynch and Leland Combs scored five each and Tyler Carter scored four points.
Kerens jumped out to 2-0 start on the first day of the tournament. Kerens edged Rice 40-39 and Frost.
Blooming Grove's Lions got off to a 2-0 start with victories over Coolidge (58-17) and Bosqueville (53-51) and have now won eight in a row.
Kemp's boys were very impressive with a 77-18 win over Kopperl and a 60-15 win over Coolidge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.