FROST -- The Frost Lady Bears are off to a fast start this season and they didn't slow down Thursday and Friday on the first two days of the Frost Basketball Tournament.
Jennifer Cheek's girls opened the tournament with a 64-25 victory over Waco Rapoport and then defeated Dawson 56-26 to get off to a 2-0 start on Thursday then they just kept rolling, winning twice on Friday with victories over Blooming Grove, 40-20, and Wortham, 48-11, to earn a berth in Saturday's semifinals against Hubbard.
The semifinal winner plays in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The loser plays for third-place at 3:30 p.m.
The Lady Bears defeated Blooming Grove early on Friday, avenging an earlier loss, winning 40-20.
Bailee Fuller led Frost with 12 points, Lexi Banks followed with eight, Brenda Manrriquez and Payton Hollingsworth scored six each and Brynna Banks scored two points against Blooming Grove.
Breelyn Dyer led Frost against Rapoport with 14 points and Brenda Manrriquez had a big game, scoring 13. Mackenzie Lee and Lexi Banks scored eight points apiece and Byrnna Banks scored seven,
Bailee Fuller scored four and Mayson Souder and Payton Hollingsworth scored three points apiece. Averyn Surovik and Karlee Anderson scored two points apiece against Rapaport.
Lexi Banks led the way against Dawson, scoring 16 points and Bailee Fuller scored 12.
Manrriquez scored eight, Dyer scored six and Byrnna Banks and Souder scored four points apiece. Hollingsworth (3), Lee (2) and Anderson (1) also scored for Frost.
Dawson's Callie Marberry led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points.
Coach Cheek's girls won their fourth game in two days Friday when they took care of Wortham, 48-11, to advance to the semifinals.
Lexi Banks scored nine points, Hollingsworth and Dyer scored eight points apiece and Manrriquez scored seven.
Mackenzie Lee scored six points, Fuller and Brynna Banks each scored four and Mayson Stouder scored two against Wortham.
Frost's Polar Bears dropped two close games on the opening day of the tournament, losing to Rapoport 37-32 and losing to Kerens 52-47.
Mario Porter led Frost against Rapoport with 16 points and Eli Rogers scored 10. Gabe Martinez scored three and Gavin Clayton, Nicholas Watson and William Woods all scored two points.
Porter led the Polar Bears against Kerens with 18 points. Watson scored nine and Woods scored eight, Cooper Curl scored six points and Jaden Rowe, Eli Rogers and Cole Hollingsworth each scored two points.
Muziq Gunnell led Kerens with 22 points, Ryan Priddy scored nine Layne Lynch and Leland Combs scored five each and Tyler Carter scored four points.
Kerens jumped out to 2-0 start on the first day of the tournament. Kerens edged Rice 40-39 and beat Frost by five points.
Frost's Polar Bears split a pair of games Friday, They beat Rice 49-40 but lost Wortham 60-40.
Eli Rogers had a big game against Rice, scoring 24 points and Cooper Curl scored 12, Nicholas Watson scored 10 and Mario Porter (2) and William Woods (1) also scored.
Rogers led the way against Wortham with 14 points and Porter followed with 11. Gavin Clayton (5), Curl (5), Watson (4) and Gabe Martinez (1) also scored for the Polar Bears, who play Bosqueville at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the consolation bracket.
