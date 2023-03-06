FROST -- The young ladies at Frost know how to win and play for a program that has produced remarkable success over the years, and the 2022-23 Lady Polar Bears wrote their own chapter to that legacy this season.
The best Frost girls basketball team since the Jae Moore days (the 2013-14-15 run) celebrated their success by winning 26 games, finishing at the top of the district race and having a solid run in the playoffs.
Frost saw several individuals earn post-season honors.
Freshman Brenda Manrriquez was named the District 12-2A Newcomer of the Year after having a breakout season for the Lady Bears and six Lady Bears earned First-and Second-Team honors.
Three Frost girls were named to the 12-2A All-District team as Lexi Banks, Bailee Fuller and Brynna Banks won First-Team honors and also earned the district's All-Academic team honors.
Karlee Anderson, Payton Hollingsworth and Breelyn Dyer earned Second-team honors as well as All-Academic honors as Frost's first six players, who all saw a lot of time on the court, were honored.
Averyn Surovik and Madekine Lee were on the district's Honorable Mention list and both were on the All-Academic team.
Frost had a surprising and inspiring season, playing a hard-nose defense and no-nonsense, disciplined offense for coach Jennifer Cheek, who had a brilliant season as a coach-- both as a technical hands-on coach and as a motivator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.